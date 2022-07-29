SHOW LOW — The Public Information Office of the Show Low Police Department reported police activity from July 4 through July 10 and through July 18 through July 24 set forth below. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
July 4
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of north 16th Avenue which resulted in the arrest of Cody Reidhead, 24 of Show Low for kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence. He was also booked on two misdemeanor warrants from the Show Low Justice Court.
Officers arrested Shadow Williams, 35 of Lakeside on north Central Avenue on a felony warrant from the Navajo County Superior Court and a misdemeanor warrant from the Show Low Justice Court.
Police responded to a report of intoxicated males in the 5400 block of south White Mountain Road and arrested Marty Holden 41 of Whiteriver on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Pinetop Justice Court.
Alejandra Fernandez Portillo 29 of Gilbert was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Trail.
July 5
At around 10:30 in the morning, officers received a call of a man pointing a gun at someone. They arrested Victor Flores, 67 of Show Low in the 4400 block of south White Mountain Road for a weapons violation, disorderly conduct and threatening.
Brenda Porter, 55 of Baton Rouge LA was cited for criminally speeding at US 60 and Owens; police say she was traveling at 60 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
Cody Reidhead, 24 of Show Low who had been booked on July 4 for kidnapping, allegedly called the victim in the case from jail, which police say he was prohibited by court order from doing. He was charged with aggravated harassment and aggravated domestic violence
Raymond Greenwood, 43 of Show Low was arrested in the 1200 block of Old Linden Road on a warrant related to a misdemeanor DUI case.
During a “consensual contact” with police in the 5400 block of White Mountain Road, Delano Tsosie, 38 of Sanders was arrested on a felony warrant out of Apache County; At the same time, Kimberly Nagle 40, of Whiteriver was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from the Show Low Justice Court.
July 6
Alexander Charlie, 48 of Keams Canyon was arrested in the 5400 block of south White Mountain Road on a misdemeanor warrant from the Show Low Justice Court.
At around 8:00 a.m. that day, Raymond Josay, 45 of Whiteriver was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant near the intersection of US 60 and SR 260, from the Show Low Justice Court. Officers contacted him for allegedly jay walking.
In the 5200 block of south White Mountain Road, Jannah Alsenay, 30 of Fort Apache during a traffic stop, was found to have a felony warrant from the Pinetop Justice Court. Police say a search incident to arrest yielded drug paraphernalia.
In the 1200 block of west McNeil, Robert Walker, 69 of Show Low was arrested for criminal trespassing.
At around 3:15 that afternoon, Anthony Bentley, 38 of Concho was a passenger in a vehicle that police pulled over at SR 260 and Ellsworth Road. Bentley was found to have misdemeanor warrants from Pinal County and Show Low Justice Court.
Casey Matthews 18, of Pima was cited for criminally speeding on the Deuce of Clubs. Police say that his vehicle was traveling at 63 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
Jalen Ross, 24 of Detroit MI was sited form driving on a suspended license after he was stopped for speeding on the Deuce of Clubs.
Likewise, about 30 minutes later, Shaun Severtson of Saint Cloud, MN was cited for driving while suspended near SR 260 and Woodruff Road. He was pulled over for an equipment violation.
July 7
Brandyn Jackson 27 of Concho, and a cashier in the 400 block of Clark Road was arrested for theft for allegedly refunding a transaction but pocketing the cash.
Nathanial Bush, 39 of Whiteriver was arrested in the 2200 block of Show Low Lake Road for assault and disorderly conduct. Police say he was intoxicated and harassing patrons, was asked to leave by staff and swung at them.
At around 7:10 p.m. Nicholas Buchman, 40 of Chandler and Sean Goldensten, 39 of Mesa were each cited for criminally speeding by driving at 61 mph in a 35 mph zone near the US 60 and First Knoll.
Police arrested Issac Castillo, 25 of Lakeside for driving while impaired and having a blood alcohol content over the legal limit in the 4600 block of east Deuce of Clubs.
July 8
At around 7:40 a.m.police arrested Sergio Vida-Soto, 21 of Lakeside for criminally speeding, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and driving without having a driver’s license.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at US 60 and 27th Place and arrested Silviero Sarinana, 36 of Show Low for assault and disorderly conduct.
At 2:31 that afternoon, officers contacted Sharon Goklish 60, of Pinetop in a vehicle in the 1300 block of Sierra Buena Court and suspected that she was driving while impaired. A companion charge regarding blood alcohol or drug metabolites will depend on the results of a blood test.
Similarly, a few hours later in the 1100 block of the west Deuce of Clubs, Steven Corbin, 66 of Show Low was charged with driving while impaired and having a blood alcohol level over .08 within two hours of driving. Police say he was stopped for a traffic violation.
Jonas Riggins, 43 of Phoenix was observed traveling 70 mph in a posted 40 mph zone. He was cited with criminally speeding and driving when his privileges to drive had been cancelled, both misdemeanors.
July 9
Officers responded to the 2400 block of north 16th Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. after getting a report of reckless driving. They contacted Christian Garcia, 19 of Show Low who was charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
A few hours later, police were called to the 900 block of west McNeil regarding a disturbance and arrested Kathy Kin, 58 of Show Low on two warrants out of Pinetop Justice Court.
Barney Day, 58 of Show Low was arrested at “S/R 20/ Timberline” on a misdemeanor warrant from the Show Low Justice Court.
July 10
At 21 Canyon Loop, David Milner, 45 of Show Low was arrested for driving while impaired and having a blood alcohol content over the legal limit within two hours of driving. Police say the DUI arrest was Milner’s third.
July 18
Lucius Daniel, 62 of Cabot, AZ was cited for criminally speeding in the 500 block of west Deuce of Clubs. Police say he was traveling 62 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
At about 6:40 p.m. police received a report that Justin Meheran, 27 of Show Low was threatening to break into a residence in the 900 block of east Stratton and destroying the resident’s property. Police drove the reporting party home but there was no sign of Meheran, but later Meheran did indeed break into the residence and destroyed property. Police were able to make phone contact with the suspect who told police that he had been drinking, was suicidal and threatened to crash into on-coming traffic. He was located driving a vehicle into a driveway in the 1200 block of east Owens. Meheran allegedly failed to stop of the police, locked himself in the car. Officers shattered the car window with a baton and tazed Meheran who was arrested and taken to a hospital. He was later booked into the county jail and faces charges of DUI, burglary, threatening, threatening to commit an act of terror and resisting arrest.
Robert Walker, 69 of Show Low was cited for driving on a suspended license near US 60 and Owens.
July 19
Apparently the same Robert Walker, 69 of Show Low crashed into another vehicle and left the scene. He was later located and booked into jail.
At around 3;30 p.m., police responded to a report of disorderly males in the 4400 block of south White Mountain Road. Justin Giles, 33 of Cibeque, Joyce Kessay 44 and Terryon Riley 18, both from Mc Nary were charged with consuming alcohol in public.
July 20
Logan Barclay, 21 of Linden, was cited for driving on a suspended license at SR 260 and Smith Ranch Road.
Robert Walker, 69 of Show Low was arrested on the Deuce of Clubs on a warrant for leaving the scene of a collision.
Sarah Baldwin 18, of Show Low was cited for consuming alcohol while a minor on Show Low Lake Road.
July 21
Eric Schuster, 37 of Show Low was arrested on a probation violation warrant after officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of east Deuce of Clubs.
James Green, 42 of Phoenix was cited for criminally speeding near Whipple and Pine Haven; police say he was traveling at 57 mph in a zone posted at 35 mph.
July 22
Roger Lyle 57 of Ashfork, was kicked off a bus and later cited for disorderly conduct in the 5400 block of south White Mountain Road.
Ani Keenan, 18 of Show Low was cited for underage drinking during a call to police about an underage drinking party in the 300 block of south 12th Avenue.
Kronen Bedonie, 29 of Indian Wells was contacted by police after a trespassing call in the 5100 block of south White Mountain Road. He was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court.
July 23
Police issued four citations for criminally speeding to four drivers: Richard Mizner, 61 of Peoria (69 mph in a 45 mph zone) near Show Low Regional Airport; Brain Skousen, 54 of Show Low (76 mph in a 45 mph zone) along US 60; Drake Mitchell, 59 of Sedona (68 mph in a 45 mph zone) at US 60 and 40th Street and Freddie Lee, 64 of Show Low (71mph in a 45 mph zone) on US 60 and north Automall Parkway.
Alejandro Gonzalez, 50 of Concho is suspected of driving while impaired by drugs at the 3000 block of south White Mountain Road. Blood was collected and awaiting testing.
Dustin Declay was contacted behind the Wal-Mart and police arrested him on a misdemeanor warrant out of Show Low Justice Court.
July 24
Manuel Nunez was stopped for speeding along US 60 and milepost 343. Officers noted signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment, a breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content over .08, and he is alleged to have had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. He was charged accordingly.
Stoney Applegate, 32 of Eagar was cited for criminally speeding by allegedly traveling at 68 mph in a 45 mph zone at the 4700 block of the Deuce of Clubs.
Charlene Francis, 59 of Mullinville KS was charged with driving while impaired, driving with drug metabolites in her system, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia along SR 260 and Buffalo Bill’s.
Mario Torres, 21 of Springerville was approached by police around midnight regarding a parking issue at 16th Avenue and Old Linden Road, and was alleged to possess drug paraphernalia after a consent search
