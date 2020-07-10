• June 23 — Show Low Police arrested Dana J. Peterson, 59, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal damage that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Wacey G. Puente, 35, of Whiteriver, charged with theft.
— Police arrested Jake Yazzie, 36, of Whiteriver, on a warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of DUI that came with a $3,069 cash bond.
— Police arrested Ausencio Martinez, 21, of Overgaard, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia allegedly found on his person and in his backpack. Danielle M. Vincent, 34, of Overgaard, was cited and released, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Emily K. Counts, 19, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, charged with possession of two jars filled with marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Colby J. Imhoff, 18, of Phoenix, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said he had a 15-year-old local girl in his car and that the girl’s parents were unaware of the situation. Police said Imhoff met the girl on social media.
• June 24 — Police arrested Jarvis Williams, 27, of Apache Junction, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 67 mph in a posted 35 mph zone on the Deuce of Clubs.
— Police arrested Emilie B. Black, 41, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said she was alcohol intoxicated when she alegedly began throwing articles of property around the house and shoved a table into a wall, all in the presence of her two young grandchildren and children ages 20, 17, and 13.
— Police arrested Phillip C. Boone, 35, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Mary A. Stevens, 59, of Farmington, New Mexico, was arrested on a no-bond warrant out of the Pima County Superior Court for failure to appear on original charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.
• June 25 — Police arrested Richard D. Carl, 57, of Keems Canyon, charged with drinking in public.
— Police arrested Brent A. Miles, 25, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Dane “Dan”D. Lewis, 39, of Cibecue, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and false reporting to law enforcement. Police said he gave officers a fake name during questioning.
