- June 2 — Show Low Police arrested Danielle J. Kessay, 21, of Whiteriver, charged with domestic violence-related assault. Police said she struck the victim in the elbow and bit her in the face and on the arm.
— Police arrested Kevin G. Breshears, 48, of Show Low, charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.
— Police cited and released Rydell King, 19, of Show Low, charged with underage drinking.
— Police arrested Omar A. Soto, 18, of Show Low, and Diego Valle, 18, of Lakeside, both charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and with underage drinking. Valle was also charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said Valle had an average BrAC of 0.141 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Tristan T. Dehner, 36, of Show Low, charged with violating an order of protection just 13 minutes after it was issued. Police said that only 13 minutes after a judge approved an order of protection against Valle he allegedly sent a text message to the victim.
June 3 — Police arrested Nicholas J. Capanear, 33, of Benson, on a Cochise County warrant out of Bisbee for failure to pay on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with an $874 bond.
- June 4 — Police arrested Rena L. McConaha, 37, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $190 cash bond.
— Police arrested Veronica S. Asper, 56, of Pinetop, and Tabitha R. Rodriguez, 39, of Pinetop, both charged with shoplifting approximately $57 in merchandise from Walmart.
— Police cited and released Matthew M. Burnette, 53, of Whiteriver, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- June 5 — Police arrested Frederick Hernandez, 32, of Payson, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said he had a usable amount of meth and a pipe for smoking it in his possession to which he allegedly admitted ownership.
— Police arrested Richard L. Traster, 41, of Linden, charged with leaving the scene of a non-injury crash in a parking lot.
— Police cited and released Robert A. Romanelli, 55, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting $8 in candy from Walmart. A short time later he was re-arrested and charged with shoplifting $14 in paint and frozen vegetables from Walmart. Not long after that he was again arrested and charged with shoplifting $32 in merchandise from Walmart.
— Police arrested Emanuel J. Altaha, 21, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
