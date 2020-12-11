- Nov. 17 — Show Low Police cited and released Reginald A. Pratr, 50, of Ellenwood, Georgia, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was allegedly doing 41 mph in a posted 15 mph school zone.
— Police arrested Daniel J. Machado, 21, of Clay Springs, on Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on original liquor violations and domestic violence related and disorderly conduct charges as well as two warrants out of Holbrook for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting and a charge for a liquor violation. The combined bonds for all of the warrants came to $3,750.
— Police Police cited and released Lisa M. Vozza, 43, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding. Police said she was allegedly doing 71 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
- Nov. 18 — Police cited and released Shana L. Caddo, 21, of Whiteriver, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault. Her sister, Shawfawn R. Weston, 28, of Whiteriver, was also charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault. Gwendena Peaches, 19, of Whiteriver was cited and released, charged with underage drinking.
— Police arrested Thomas Patterson, 43, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to pay on an original charge of illegal possession of prescription drugs that came with a $739 bond.
— Police arrested Agatha Cosen, 27, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting approximately $105 in merchandise from Walmart.
- Nov. 19 — Police arrested Alexander J. Madison, 32, of Goodyear, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said he allegedly showed multiple clues of impairment and had an average BrAC of 0.195 at the time of arrest.
- Nov. 20 — Police arrested Lauren S. Crittenden, 24, of Show Low, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $950 bond.
- Nov. 21 — Police cited and released Christopher A. Hirales, 23, of Gilbert, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Levander B. Dewey, 19, of Ft. Apache, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for violating a promise to appear that came with a $500 bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Whiteriver boy, charged with DUI.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Whiteriver girl, charged with underage possession of alcohol, underage drinking, possession of drug paraphernalia (marijuana pipe) and three other alcohol related charges.
- Nov. 22 — Police arrested Ethan R. Conn, 28, of Tucson, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of narcotics.
— Police cited and released Dennison H. Hastings, 31, of Whiteriver, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Nov. 23 — Police cited and released Juan Soto, 30, a transient, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested William Danburg, 33, of Concho, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Randall S. Meier, 61, of Show Low, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $463 bond.
— Police arrested Darwin M. Kinney, 36, of Ft. Apache, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for DUI that came with a $601 bond.
— Police arrested Delbert Wallen Jr., 55, of Cibecue, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said he allegedly showed multiple clues of impairment and had an average BrAC of 0.195 at the time of arrest.
