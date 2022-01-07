  • Dec. 20 — Show Low Police arrested Jimmy George Jr., 51, of Delkon, on a Holbrook Justice Court warrant that came with a $2,720 bond.

— Police arrested Jason A. Windstorm, 38, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $1,733 cash-only bond.

  • Dec. 21 — Police arrested Eric D. Schuster, 37, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and assault.
  • Dec. 24 — Police arrested David T. Burch, 28, of Snowflake, charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Dec. 25 — Police arrested Jonathan B. Burke, 32, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.