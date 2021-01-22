- Jan. 9 — Show Low Police arrested Jonathyn R. Guerrero, 27, of Coolidge, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and criminal speeding. Police said he was pulled over after allegedly being clocked at 62 mph in a posted 35 mph zone on the 480 east block of the Deuce of Clubs and that he had an average BrAC of 0.183 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Kimberly A. Fornfeist, 40, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault.
- Jan. 10 — Police cited and released Edward B. Tasny, 33, of Show Low, and Patrick B. Tesny, 48, of Show Low, both charged with disorderly conduct and assault against each other.
— Police cited and released Janel L. Pahlen, 47, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Jan. 11 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low boy who was allegedly in possession of tobacco products and alcohol shooters.
— Police arrested Uriah C. Washington, 44, of Snowflake, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to comply. One was on an original charge of drinking alcohol in a public setting and came with a $349 bond. The other was on an original charge of extreme DUI and came with an additional $2,259 bond.
— Police arrested Tyler D. Jones, 26, of Wagon Wheel, on two Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear. On was on an original charge of criminal trespassing/disorderly conduct and came with a $649 bond. The other was on an original charge of criminal speeding/driving with a suspended license and came with an additional $750 bond.
— Police arrested Honshu R. Polequaptewa, 21, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
