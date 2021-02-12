- Jan. 21 — Show Low Police arrested Lyonel L. Harvey, 35, of Four Corners, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
— Police arrested Jaden A. Anchondo, 23, of Show Low, charged with false reporting to law enforcement. Police said he showed clues of possible impairment and was also charged with pending DUI. Manuel E. Guttierez, 26, of Lakeside was cited and released, charged with contempt and false reporting to law enforcement.
— Police arrested Mallakai D. Fitzgerald, 24, of Maricopa, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for interference that came with a $350 bond.
— Police arrested Joseph R. Smith, 33, of Pinetop, charged with possession of narcotics (fentanyl) and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
- Jan. 22 — Police arrested Joseph E. Gushoney, 25, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting and on a warrant out of Holbrook that came with a $250 bond.
— Police arrested John A. Wilson, 29, of Tucson, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on original domestic violence charges that came with a $1,053 cash bond.
— Police arrested Lane R. Miller, 29, of Taylor, and Heaven L. Crosby, 25, of Show Low, both charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Jan. 23 — Police arrested Jeremiah S. Beavers, 36, of Show Low, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants on original drug charges and domestic violence-related charges that came with $3,000 in combined bonds.
— Police cited and released Isaac L. Ruiz Colon, 26, of Tucson, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Jan. 24 — Police cited and released Laren Ellsworth, 24, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Kathy M. Damon, 57, of Show Low, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $679 cash bond.
— Police arrested Adriano Lupe, 25, of Cibecue, charged with aggravated DUI. Daphne H. Walker, 25, of Show Low, was arrested and charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
- Jan. 25 — Police arrested Cierra D. Rodriguez, 22, of Tucson, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
