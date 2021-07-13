- June 22 — Show Low Police arrested Matthew A. Dare, 22, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Sheriff’s Office no-bond felony warrant for failure to appear.
— Police arrested Joshua C. Walton, 36, of Snowflake, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $3,150 bond.
- June 23 — Police arrested Cheyenne R. Hoaglin, 28, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and felony possession of narcotics.
— Police arrested Ryan R. Phillips, 59, of Snowflake, on a Holbrook Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond.
- June 24 — Police arrested Kellee N. Sowle, 28, of Show Low, charged with third degree criminal trespassing.
- June 25 — Police arrested Coby C. Crandall, 21, of Clay Springs, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and aggravated assault with serious injury on a police officer.
— Police arrested Bridger H. Owens, 22, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and aggravated assault with serious injury on a police officer.
— Police arrested Jason E. Rucker, 43, of Show Low, charged with felony aggravated DUI.
— Police arrested Reyes J. Castaneda, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.
- June 26 — Police arrested Maria E. Grisolano, 36, of Overgaard, charged with felony aggravated DUI and felony DUI.
- June 27 — Police arrested Sean P. McNamara, 54, of Peoria, charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct-fighting.
breakout
June 24 — A report from the Show Low Police Department stated that 911 calls starting coming into the department around 8:34 p.m. June 24 that a man and woman (boyfriend and girlfriend) who were apparently in an argument were walking dangerously close to traffic on White Mountain Road near Fawnbrook while waiving their arms and screaming and cussing causing motorists to swerve to avoid hitting them.
Just minutes after the first calls to 911 came in, operators got one reporting that the girlfriend was hit by a motorist.
“When police arrived Delano Dean Tsosie, 37, of Sanders was contacted several hundred yards north attempting to flee the scene of where the woman, later determined to be Tsosie’s girlfriend had been struck by the moving car,” the police report stated.
The woman was treated on-scene before being airlifted to a valley hospital with serious injuries.
The police report stated that witnesses told 911 operators that Tsosie was allegedly swinging punches at his girlfriend which caused her to flee into the path of traffic where she was struck.
Tsosie was arrested and charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and on a felony warrant out of the Apache County Superior Court for failure to appear on original charges of criminal impersonation, shoplifting and refusing to provide a truthful name to law enforcement that came with a $2,500 bond.
