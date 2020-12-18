- Nov. 24 — Show Low Police arrested José S. Calderon, 44, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order that came with a $3,923 bond.
— Police arrested Gabriel A. Glenn, 26, of Tucson, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Corwin B. Altaha, 29, of Ft. Apache, charged with shoplifting at Walmart by allegedly switching price tags. Alona A. Pinal, 35, of Whiteriver, was charged with the same as well as possession of dangerous drugs (meth) allegedly found in her purse.
— Police arrested Elizabeth D. Oldfather, 27, of Show Low, on warrants out of Pinal County and Maricopa County for failure to appear and for alleged probation violations, one of which came with no bond and the other with a $2,500 bond.
- Nov. 25 — Police arrested Robin N. Guevara, 34, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Police said Guevara allegedly threatened the victim with a pistol and held the victim against their will in a local motel room and took the victim’s phone to keep police from being called. Police said there were four underage children in the room at the time of the alleged incident. Police said that while speaking to one of the children about the incident, Guevara allegedly charged at police who drew their service weapons in defense but did not have to use them because they diffused the situation relatively peacefully.
- Nov. 26 — Police arrested Nikolas C. Ponwith, 37, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Nov. 27 — Police arrested Churie N. Hazen, 40, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police arrested Eric J. Bojorquez-Bourque, 29, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said Bojorquez-Bourque allegedly convinced a minor to act as a diversion while he allegedly stole a case of beer from a local convenience store. Toye D. Kee, 31, of Winslow and Rydell King, 19, of Show Low, were charged with shoplifting. King was also charged with underage possession of alcohol. Kee was rearrested a short time later on South Clark Road, this time charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.263 at the time of arrest.
- Nov. 28 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Show Low boy, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage after the boy allegedly broke a family television.
— Police arrested Candace M. E. Espinoza, 19, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of providing false information to law enforcement and disorderly conduct that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Kurt J. Dike, 26, of Linden, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested José E. Romero, 40, of Clay Springs, on two warrants for failure to appear out of Holbrook. One on an original charge of assault and the other on an original charge of disorderly conduct. Both came with $500 bonds each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.