- Oct. 19 — Show Low Police arrested James C. White, 46, of Ganado, on a warrant out of Winslow for obstructing a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $122 bond.
- Oct. 20 — Police arrested Issac C. Manning. 18, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting from a local sporting goods store.
— Police arrested Leo C. Packer, 64, of Lakeside, charged with shoplifting.
— Police arrested Reno M. Caddo, 21, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Timothy R. Reyes, 26, of Taylor, on a warrant for interfering with the judicial process.
- Oct. 22 — Police arrested Nicole A. Clift, 25, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and criminal damage.
- Oct. 23 — Police arrested José D. Muñoz, 32, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Oct. 25 — Police arrested Kellee N. Sowle, 28, of Lakeside, on two warrants for failure to appear that came with $2,000 in combined bonds.
— Police arrested Christian S. Wade, 31, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond.
- Oct. 26 — Police arrested Sergei N. Dawson, 28, of Pinetop, charged with violation of a public drinking law.
— Police arrested Sabrina R. Garcia, 29, of Pinetop, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $1,000 bond.
- Oct. 27 — Police arrested Rahsaan D. Stover, 25, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
- Oct. 28 — Police arrested Pauline B. Begay, 79, of Keams Canyon, charged with operating a vehicle under restriction.
— Police arrested Leona K. Breshears, 28, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
- Oct. 29 — Police arrested Samantha L. Carr, 31, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on a warrant out of Idaho Falls .
— Police arrested Daniel T. Million, 41, of Show Low, charged with multiple counts of DUI.
- Oct. 30 — Police arrested Danya C. Cassadore, 28, of Ft. Apache, charged with multiple counts of DUI.
— Police arrested Reginald Cosen, 29, of Cedar Creek, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $250 bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities 6 juveniles between the ages of 13-17, all charged with underage drinking at an underage party allegedly hosted by 38-year-old Valerie A. Brown, a Show Low resident, who was charged with hosting/permitting an underage drinking party. Also arrested were three unidentified 18-year-olds and Gabriel R. Littleman-Johnson, 24, of Pinetop, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Oct. 31 — Police arrested Javier G. Martinez, 46, of Show Low, charged with pending DUI.
