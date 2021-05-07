- April 27 — Show Low Police Jason E. Rucker, 43, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Cynthia L. Miller, 39, of Snowflake, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $453 cash bond.
- April 28 — Police arrested Nicholas Lewis, 30, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for underage drinking that came with a $359 bond.
- April 30 — Police arrested Jesse Baptiste, 53, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Juana G. Campos, 40, of Pinetop-Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.204 at the time of arrest.
- May 1 — Police arrested Ashley J. Colyer, 34, of Tucson, charged with domestic violence-related physical assault with injury, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct/fighting and domestic violence.
— Police arrested Robert P. Palmer Jr., 42, of Whiteriver, charged with interfering with the judicial process.
— Police arrested Heaven L. Crosby, 26, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage, domestic violence-related disorderly behavior and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct/fighting.
— Police arrested Lane R. Miller, 25, of Show Low, charged with two counts of domestic violence-related criminal damage, one count of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct/fighting and one count of domestic violence-related disorderly behavior.
— Police arrested Raymond A. Cota, 25, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of DUI that came with a $574 cash bond.
— Police arrested Cheryl Palmer, 46, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle that came with a $717 cash bond.
- May 2 — Police arrested Bradley W. Crawford, 59, of Show Low, charged with DUI with a BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit o 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15), and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said Crawford had an average BrAC of 0.187 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Jesus A. Guillen-Rodriguez, 27, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage, threatening and intimidating, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
— Police arrested Robert L. Moore, 69, of Show Low, charged with violating an order of protection.
— Police arrested Fabian F. Jaramillo, 28, of Wichita Falls, Texas, charged with assault/physical injury and disorderly conduct/fighting. Frankie M. Jaramillo, 48, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was also arrested and charged with the same.
- May 3 — Police arrested Karen Gerard-Darr, 63, of Pinetop, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Aaron M. Antonio, 34, of McNary, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $119 cash bond.
