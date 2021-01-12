- Dec. 29 — Show Low Police arrested Michael L. Chavez, 38, of Pinetop, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of domestic violence that came with a $310 bond.
— Police arrested Cecil R. Emery, 82, of Sierra Vista, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Dec. 30 — Police cited and released Charles H. McDowell, 40, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released John W. Golden, 53, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Dec. 31 — Police arrested Zachary P. McGee, 19, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal damage that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Leander Narcisco, 27, of Cibecue, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released Jeremy J. Herbig, 46, of Mesa, charged with driving without a license and failure to stop or notify authorities after hitting a highway fixture.
— Police arrested Robbie D. Tessay, 33, of Cibecue, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and released Kodi D. Dorsey, 18, and Matthew N. Rudicill, 18, both of Goodyear and both charged with underage drinking.
— Police arrested Thelma N. Ivins, 59, of Cibecue, charged with driving with a suspended license and on two warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court that came with combined bonds of $3,590.
— Police cited and released Emily R. Cole, 38, of Payson, charged with littering on a public roadway.
— Police arrested Nathaniel P. Harp, 25, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of DUI that came with a $1,500 bond.
- Jan. 1 — Police cited and released Ethan M. Laney, 18, of Eagar, charged with underage drinking.
— Police arrested Thomas J. Woods, 31, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related trespassing and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Tyler J. Charley, 27, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault and domestic violence-related assault during which he allegedly caused bodily injury to the victims using a knife.
