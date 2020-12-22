- Dec. 4 — Show Low Police arrested Sean M. Farmer, 27, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
— Police arrested Robert L. Sutton, 37, of Lakeside, on a Snowflake Justice court warrant that came with a $950 bond and for being a prohibited possessor allegedly in possession of a shotgun and shotgun shells.
— Police arrested Glenzo J. Swift, 24, of Vernon, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dec. 5 — Police arrested Jonathan J. Ketcheyan, 36, of Whiteriver, on a no-bond warrant issued by the FBI related to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument and intent to cause bodily injury.
— Police arrested Efton J. Quade, 36, of Bylas, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault.
— Police arrested Thomas L. Caddo, 35, of Cibecue, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Gillespie L. Childs, 30, of Carrizo, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC grater than 0.20). Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.212 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Sterlin R. Nez, 24, of Teecnospos, charged with DUI. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.151 at the time of arrest.
- Dec. 6 — Police arrested William E. Hinton, 62, of Safford, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited possessor. Police said Hinton was allegedly found passed out in his vehicle inside which there was allegedly usable quantities of meth and marijuana as well as a .45 semi auto pistol. Possible charges of DUI are pending.
— Police arrested Preston S. Thompson Jr., 27, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $598 cash bond.
— Police arrested Kaitlyn M. Mezo, 21, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault.
- Dec. 7 — Police arrested Darrick R. Thompson, 40, of Ft. Apache, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Show Low girl, charged with possession of tobacco on school grounds during regular class hours.
— Police arrested Andrew P. Donahue, 37, of Show Low, charged with trespassing.
— Police arrested Carlos E. Muñoz, 26, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.165 at the time of arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.