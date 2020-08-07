• July 28 — Show Low Police cited and released Britney N. Quintanilla, 28, of Snowflake, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested John M. Fierro, 46, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for DUI that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police arrested Devlin G. Becker, 19, of Show Low, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Hunter J. Bramwell, 19, of Show Low, was arrested also, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ernest J. Hatcher, 18, of Show Low, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
— Police arrested Shawn D. Tucker, 42, of Apache Junction, on three warrants out of Holbrook. Two for failure to appear on original charges of shoplifting and drinking alcohol in public that came with $500 cash bonds for each warrant. The third warrant was on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $336 cash bond.
