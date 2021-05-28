- May 13 — Show Low Police cited and released Amya L. Scott, 20, of Show Low, charged with striking a highway fixture and criminal damage. Police said Scott left a roadway near a residents home running into the resident’s yard and mowing down shrubs and hitting a large apple tree before fleeing the scene. Police said Scott allegedly admitted to the incident.
— Police arrested Gabrielle P. Garland, 20, of Whiteriver, on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of underage drinking that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Valene Lomahaptewa, 32, of Phoenix, charged with DUI including extreme DUI. Police said Lomahaptewa performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests and that she had an average BrAC of 0.330 at the time of arrest.
- May 14 — Police arrested Patrick Riddle, 64, of Linden, charged with pending DUI.
— Police arrested Amy R. Hanna, 22, of Waddell, and Isaiah J. Salazar, 30, also of Waddell, both charged with shoplifting at Walmart.
- May 15 — Police arrested Brandon S. Walker, 27, a transient, on a warrant for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest that came with a $750 bond.
- May 16 — Police arrested Christopher A. Skinner, 34, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault and on two warrants for domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related criminal damage that came with combined bonds of $1,500.
— Police arrested Roman A.T. Ariaga, 19, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Jessie L. Schilber, 20, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $500 bond.
- May 17 — Police arrested Sandra D. Alsenay, 52, of Cibecue, on a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Wendy L. Ivins, 52, of Cibecue, on a warrant out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Adam E. Frank Jr., 29, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct/abusive language/conduct.
— Police arrested Linberta K. Rockwell, 51, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or greater that the legal state limit of 0.08 and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
