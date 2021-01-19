- Jan. 1 — Show Low Police cited and released a 17-year-old Show Low girl, charged with underage drinking. Natalia L. Martinez, 18, of Show Low, was cited and released, charged with underage drinking and providing false information to law enforcement.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Whiteriver boy, charged with underage drinking. Payton Slick, 19, of Whiteriver, was arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of drinking and driving and underage drinking that came with a $1,900 bond, and freshly charged with underage drinking.
— Police arrested Thane D. Classy, 31, of Whiteriver, on two Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrants for failure to appear. One was on an original charge of shoplifting and came with a $250 bond. The other was on an original charge of disorderly conduct and came with an additional $500 bond.
— Police cited and released Wyatt H. Kennedy, 21, of Tucson, and Kaitlyn A. Talasek, 22, of Vernon, both charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Jessica St. Pierre, 26, of St. Johns, on a Maricopa County Superior Court warrant for a narcotics violation that came with a $100 bond.
— Police cited and released Joshua L. Brooks, 31, of Phoenix, charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jan. 2 — Police arrested Gypsy L. Icide, 26, of Snowflake, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $2,149 cash bond.
— Police cited and released Becky L. Johnson, 49, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jan. 3 — Police cited and released José Beltran, 25, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Nikole A. McLean, 35, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violation of a promise to appear on a charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released April M. Bertoline, 36, of Surprise, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Jan. 4 — Police cited and released Joshua D. Crane, 50, of Show Low, charged with driving with a DUI-suspended license.
— Police cited and released Becky L. Johnson, 49, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and assault.
