• Sept. 24 — Show Low Police cited and released Shad W. Anderson, 30, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana in the form of a vape pen with a THC cartridge.
• Sept. 25 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 13-year-old boy, charged with being a runaway, incorrigible and disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Tanner D. Butler, 29, of Show Low, charged with trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he was found asleep in an abandoned trailer after the owner asked him several times to leave. Police said he had meth pipes in his possession at the time of arrest for trespassing.
— Police cited and released April J. Yongosona, 25, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license due to a DUI conviction.
— Police arrested Raymond Wright, 19, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for resisting arrest, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and underage drinking that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Gliberto R. Jimenez, 24, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Sept. 26 — Police cited and released William M. Chlarson Jr., 20, of Show Low, charged with underage drinking and underage possession of alcohol.
— Police cited and released Joshua L. Lockskin, 26, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license due to a DUI conviction.
— Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with violating the conditions of his release on a previous arrest.
— Police arrested Bryanna L. Hulsey, 26, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Also arrested was Adam E. Frank Jr., 28, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sept. 28 — Police arrested Jonathan Begay, 53, of Ganado, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said Begay had an average BrAC of 0.214 at the time of arrest.
