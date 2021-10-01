Sept. 20 — Show Low Police arrested Richard Lanning, 44, of Snowflake, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
— Police arrested Brian C. Barker, 32, of Snowflake, on two warrants for failure to comply that came with combined bonds of $1,670.
Sept. 20 — Police arrested Julius R. Lupe, 32, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Britney N. Quintanilla, 29, of Snowflake, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $218 cash-only bond.
— Police arrested Hector Luna Jr., 22, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of disorderly conduct and obstructing a public highway that came with a $750 bond.
Sept. 23 — Police arrested Steven R. Padilla, 61, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08.
— Police arrested Timothy Altaha, 56, of Pinetop, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting and public nuisance.
— Police arrested Ronald L. Barker, 52, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting and public nuisance.
— Police arrested Merle O. Clark, 41, of Ganado, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting, obstructing a public highway, disorderly conduct-fighting and criminal trespassing.
— Police arrested Calvin James, 39, of Show Low, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for violation of a court order that came with a $408 cash bond.
Sept. 24 — Police arrested Frank A. Larzelere, 30, of Ft. Apache, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
— Police arrested Dasha L. Wright, 40, of Ft. Apache, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
Sept. 25 — Police arrested Robert P. Palmer Jr., 43, of Whiteriver, charged with criminal trespassing and drinking alcohol in a public setting.
Sept. 26 — Police arrested John A. Hedwig, 37, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Kyle S. Chea, 19, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for DUI that came with a $1,778 cash-only bond.
