• July 29 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old boy, charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Samantha J. Davis, 31, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for obstruction on an original charge of DUI the came with a $1,974 bond. She was also arrested and charged with possession of narcotic drugs (black tar heroin). Jimmie W. Roberson, 31, of White Mountain Lake, was arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of false reporting to law enforcement that came with a $750 bond.
— Police at Walmart arrested a father and mother, charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Eddie D. Garcia Jr., 46, and Janice M. Garcia, 42, both of Concho, were arrested, Eddie charged with assault and disorderly conduct and Janice with disorderly conduct. Police said they went to Walmart with their 15-year-old son to find the store was closed. Police said the father and mother got into an argument with a store employee about not being allowed in in spite of the store being closed. A witness who saw the argument reportedly tried to tell the family of three that it was not the employees fault the store was closed. That is when Eddie allegedly pushed the victim (who reportedly had two children with them) at the encouragement of his wife and son who were also allegedly arguing loudly to be let in the store and allegedly making comments like, “We ought to just punch them.” in reference to the witness.
• July 30 — Police cited and released Rodaisa M. White, 25, of Whiteriver, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Justin M.M. Carter, 32, of Snowflake, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $155 cash bond.
