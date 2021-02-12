- Jan. 26 — Show Low Police arrested Robert L. Sutton, 37, of Lakeside, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of dangerous drugs for sale and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Snowflake for failure to appear on original charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting that came with a $2,500 bond.
- Jan. 27 — Police arrested Cheryl R. Alsenay, 47, of Whiteriver, charged with aggravated DUI, possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Merri K. Dohkashay, 35, of Whiteriver, was cited and released on a charge of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and arrested on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Lula C. James, 72, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with an $850 bond.
- Jan. 28 — Police arrested Andrew P. Donahue, 37, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespassing that came with a $500 bond.
— Police cited and released Kyle W. Carter, charged with leaving the scene of a non-injury accident.
— Police arrested Darryl Bush, 56, of Whiteriver, charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing at Walmart.
— Police arrested Debbie A. Aguilar, 54, of Show Low, on two warrants for failure to appear on original charges of disorderly conduct. One was out of the Show Low Justice Court and came with a $1,000 bond. The other was out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court and came with an additional $1,000 bond.
- Jan. 29 — Police cited and released Samuel W. Chatman, 33, of Concho, charged with driving with a revoked license.
— Police arrested Dale J. Armstrong, 33, of Pinetop, charged with disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Chad M. Gibbs, 32, of Phoenix, and Jimmie W. Roberson, 32, of Show Low, both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jan. 30 — Police cited and released Tyson Haws, 27, of Snowflake, charged with criminal speeding for allegedly doing 70 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
— Police cited and released Cameron Hunker, 23, of Snowflake, charged with criminal speeding for allegedly doing 60 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.