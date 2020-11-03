- Oct. 20 — Show Low Police cited and released Brent M. Gould, 60, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Raymond Wright, 19, of Whiteriver, charged with underage drinking, underage possession of alcohol and drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Emily J. Fichtelman, 24, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of obstructing a criminal fraud investigation that came with a $5,000 bond.
— Police arrested Samantha D. Kizzar, 34, of Show Low, charged with obstructing a highway. Police said she was allegedly walking in and out of traffic on Woodford Road while wearing dark clothing after dark.
— Police cited and released Reiny Morales, 22, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding. Police said she was doing 60 mph in a posted 25 mph zone on Woodford Road.
— Police arrested Matthew N. Schoenaerts, 18, of Scottsdale, charged with DUI-drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Schoenaerts allegedly admitted he used marijuana before driving and that he did not possess a state issued medical marijuana card. A Drug Recognition Expert with the SLPD examined Schoenaerts and determined he was likely drug impaired.
- Oct. 21 — Police arrested Crystal G. Truax, 44, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of displaying a fictitious license plate that came with a $2,118 cash bond.
- Oct. 22 — Police cited and released Patrick K.W. Fargo, 43, of lakeside, charged with littering. Police said an officer witnessed Fargo throw a lit cigarette butt out the window of his vehicle while driving along Penrod Road before the recent rains and snow came.
— Police arrested Jamie M. Latch, 29, of Concho, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for interference that came with a $1,418 bond.
— Police arrested Zachariah L. Hill, 40, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Debra J. Thomas, 54,of Lakeside, charged with criminal trespassing.
- Oct. 23 — Police arrested Payton M. Harvell, 19, of Concho, charged with auto theft and on a felony warrant out of St. Johns for failure to appear on an original charge of auto theft that came with a $20,000 bond.
— Police cited and released Cara L. Howard, 52, of Show Low, charged with an alcohol offense. Police said they found her passed out at a bus stop with two empty bottles of vodka beside her and a partially empty one also near her. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and possible alcohol poisoning treatment.
— Police arrested Larry D. Jones, 38, of Chicago, Illinois, charged with disorderly conduct after he argued with a woman and allegedly tried to keep her from getting out of his vehicle while the victim was calling “help” reportedly heard by witnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.