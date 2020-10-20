- Sept. 29 — Show Low Police cited and released Richard L. Bush, 34, of Heber, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 83 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
— Police arrested Kristian R. Walton, 30, of Show Low, charged with possession of heroin and on a warrant.
— Police cited and released Megan M. Burbank, 20, of Chinle, charged with underage possession of alcohol and underage drinking.
— Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with interference and criminal trespassing at a local convenience store.
- Sept. 30 — Police arrested Keith J. Spaulding, 66, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon and trespassing. Police said when asked to leave a local establishment, Spaulding allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim(s) and then reportedly told police he was actually the person who was assaulted at the business.
— Police arrested Brent V. Betancourt, 31, of Snowflake, on a no-bond Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for a probation violation and on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a court order that came with a $1,500 cash bond.
- Oct. 1 — Police arrested Kristin K. Wright, 28, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of public urination that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Lora L. Helvig Massey, 52, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of trespassing that came with a $750 bond.
- Oct. 2 — Police arrested Asia M. Gerardo, 23, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police cited and released Jonathan T. Marvin, 23, of Woodruff, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released Jonathan P. Miller, 32, of Riverside, California, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 81 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on State Route 260.
