- Aug. 6 — Show Low Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Lakeside girl, a 17-year-old Pinetop boy, a 16-year-old Lakeside girl, two 16-year-old Show Low girls and a 15-year-old White Mountain Lake boy, all charged with underage drinking. They were all released to parents or guardians. Prince S. Collateta, 18, of Show Low, was cited and released, charged with underage drinking and driving. Nikolaus D-C Smith, 21, of Show Low, was cited and released, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
— Police cited and released Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with harassing people at a local governmental office.
— Police arrested Todd G. Gessell, 60, of Concho, charged with theft, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and displaying a stolen license plate tag.
— Police arrested Alias Johnson, 47, of Phoenix, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of writing bad checks that came with a $41 cash bond.
— Police cited and released Mary M. Carpenter, 62, of Tucson, charged with possession of marijuana.
— Police arrested Tyler J. Dare, 29, of Show Low, charged with aggravated DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for driving with a suspended license that came with a $674 bond and for disorderly conduct that came with an additional $750 bond. Police said they allegedly found methadone, marijuana, scales for weighing drugs and two firearms in Dare’s possession and that he had an average BrAC of 0.074 at the time of arrest.
- Aug. 7 — Police cited and released Ruben D. Granados, 53, of Clay Springs, charged with assault.
— Police arrested Gary L. Burkett, 44, of Monmouth, Illinois, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police cited and released Shelley C. Bradford, 46, of Pinetop, charged with disorderly conduct.
- Aug. 8 — Police arrested Veverleia L. Peshlakai, 27, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.148 at the time of arrest.
— Police cited and released Timothy I. McIntire, 43, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and public nuisance.
— Police cited and released Franklin G. Silas, 29, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
- Aug. 9 — Police arrested Zachary P. McGee, 19, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on separate counts of shoplifting that came with combined bonds of $1,500. Christina M. Schwarting, 42, of Show Low, was also arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $243 cash bond.
— Police arrested Trevor Stafford, 30, of Show Low, on a warrant out of Springerville for failure to appear on a Game and Fish violation for hunting without a license that came with a $1,500 bond.
- Aug. 10 — Police cited and released Brizeille B. Bazan, 29, of Holbrook, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Xavier J. Buckley, 30, of Holbrook, was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.130 at the time of arrest.
— Police cited and released Andrew J. Richter, 33, of Taylor, charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Erwin L. Upshaw, 26, of Ft. Defiance, on a no-bond warrant out of the U.S. Marshall’s Office for a probation violation.
— Police cited and released Bryan Declay, 73, of Pinetop, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Timothy I. Mcintyre, 43, of Show Low, charged with assault, threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct.
— Police cited and released Patricio E. Spencer, 19, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.