Show Low Police
- July 22 — Show Low Police arrested Jane Ackerman, 62, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08.
• Police arrested Cameron M. Bahe, 28, of Blue Gap, charged with DUI, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Police arrested Cobie J. Akan, 21, of Show Low, charged with DUI-drugs and resisting arrest.
- July 23 — Police arrested Jesse Baptiste, 54, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $1,500 bond.
• Police arrested Victor D. Uentillie, 45, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- July 24 — Police arrested Lucas A. Ballinger, 43, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $1,130 cash-only bond.
- July 25 — Police arrested Monique N. Jefferson, 32, of Tucson, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
• Police arrested Steven D. Babcock, 53, of Pinetop, charged with harassment of a nurse at the hospital.
July 26 — Police arrested Stephen B. Bush, 28, of Durango, Colorado, on a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for disobeying a court order that came with a $404 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.