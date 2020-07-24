- July 7 — Show Low Police arrested Ricardo R. Childs, 31, of Cibecue, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for disobeying court orders that came with combined bonds of $544, and on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order that came with an additional $2,500 bond.
— Police arrested Ursula Case, 48, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle that came with a $386 bond. Also arrested was Shayla D. Quay, 27, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $599 bond.
— Police cited and released Dion Nosie, 31, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Samantha J. Davis, 31, of Show low, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
- July 8 — Police arrested Brian M. Busch, 33, of Show Low, charged with disobeying a lawful court order.
— Police arrested Kevin L. Marx, 31, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he was stopped while allegedly doing 96 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on East Woodford Road. Police said he admitted to possession of two glass pipes for smoking marijuana and a jar with marijuana residue allegedly found in his vehicle.
- July 9 — Police arrested Megan M. Burbank, 20, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said she caused a disturbance while allegedly yelling and screaming at her sister and breaking items in the home. Police said when the sister tried to calm Burbank, she allegedly scratched the victim causing minor injury.
- July 10 — Police cited and released Courtney R. Pelletier, 43, of Pinetop, charged with criminal speeding and driving with a suspended license. Police said she was stopped while doing 66 mph in a posted 35 mph zone on Clark Road near the entrance to the city park.
— Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with criminal trespassing at the bus stop in the Walmart parking lot and with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Bayne R. Grannis, 22, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said he caused a family disturbance at his parent’s home causing his mother to call police.
- July 11 — Police cited and released Chris M. Tessay, 33, of Cibecue, charged with drinking alcohol in public.
- July 12 — Police cited and released Dylan G. Tillden, 23, of Show Low, charged with drinking alcohol in public.
— Police cited and released Jessie Gibson, 28, of Durango, Colorado, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and released Jacob N. Parker, 25, of Show Low, charged with drinking alcohol in public.
- July 13 — Police cited and released Alicia R. Harvey, 19, of Taylor, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he allegedly made inappropriate comments and sexual innuendos directed at female staff in the emergency room at Summit Healthcare.
