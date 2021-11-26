  • Nov. 15 — Show Low Police arrested Ryan R. Smith, 39, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.

— Police arrested Robert B. Wade, 48, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant.

  • Nov. 18 — Police arrested Eric J. Soke Jr., 33, of Show Low, charged with interfering with the judicial process.

Nov. 19 — Police arrested Michael J. Bikoski, 52, of Lakeside, on Snowflake Justice Court warrant that came with a $500 bond.

— Police arrested Jason Mecham, 50, of Gilbert, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08.

  • Nov. 21. Police arrested Donald L. Hogsed, 47, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear than came with a $1,500 bond.

