• Oct. 4 — Show Low Police arrested Cory L. Hager, 38, of Clay Springs, charged with aggravated DUI. Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment while an officer followed him on Old Linden Road, that he performed poorly on field sobriety tests, had his 8-year-old son in the vehicle with him and refused a breath test prompting the officer to get a warrant for a blood draw to determine his BrAC, the results of which are pending.
• Oct. 5 — Police cited and released Kyra Valenzuela, 24, of Whiteriver, charged with criminal speeding. Police said she was doing 74 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on Penrod Road.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 13-year-old Show Low boy, charged with possession of a vape pen on junior high school grounds during regular class hours.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Lakeside boy, charged with possession of a vape pen on high school grounds during regular class hours.
— Police arrested Kendrick D. Bennett, 24, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Taylor boy, charged with possession of a vape pen on junior high school grounds during regular class hours.
— Police cited and released Wayne N. Jackson, 27, of Ft. Apache, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Oct. 6 — Police cited and released William K. Danburg, 33, of Mesa, charged with driving with a revoked license.
— Police arrested Donovan Barnes, 23, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Show Low boy, charged with possession of a vape pen on high school grounds during regular class hours.
— Police arrested Robert P. Palmer Jr., 42, of Whiteriver, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on original charges of indecent exposure, consuming alcohol in a public setting and criminal trespassing that came with combined bonds of $2,500.
— Police at the high school cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low boy and a 15-year-old White Mountain Lake boy, both charged with underage drinking.
— Police cited and released Anthony J. Arcieri, 32, of Queen Creek, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Mario F. Attakai, 40, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and consuming alcohol in a public setting.
