- Nov. 28 — Show Low Police arrested Latasha M. Camacho, 32, of Show Low, charged with three counts of felony DUI. Police said officers allegedly found her in the front seat of a car in a state of partial undress and a man climbing into the back seat of the car when officers approached. Police said Camacho declined certain field sobriety tests and refused commands by officers during questioning. José R. Anchado, 33, of Taylor, was also arrested, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and doemstic violence-related threatening and intimidating. Police said when questioned his clothes were disheveled and he allegedly had an open container of alcohol in his possession.
— Police arrested Brian C. Barker, 31, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Nov. 29 — Police arrested Miguel A. Machuca, 32, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for dog at large that came with a $500 fine.
- Nov. 30 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Concho boy, charged with truancy for allegedly missing 10 of the previous 26 school days without an authorized excuse.
— Police cited and released Stormey Enlaw, 29, of Show Low, charged with criminal trespassing.
- Dec. 1 — Police arrested Christina M. Schwarting, 42, of Show Low, charged with allegedly shoplifting approximately $31 in alcohol from Walmart.
— Police arrested April L. Attakai, 32, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of assault that came with a $750 bond.
- Dec. 2 — Police arrested Michael G. Mohoff, 45, of Snowflake, on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for a probation violation in connection with aggravated assault that came with a $10,000 bond.
— Police arrested Garrett C. Childs, 19, of Whiteriver, on a warrant for failure to comply on original charges of theft-shoplifting and underage possession of alcohol that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Ashley E. Bushong, 33, of Snowflake, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Kelley D. Fisher, 49, of Show Low, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for possession of illegal drugs that came with a $3,500 bond.
— Police arrested Justin D. Pryor, 33, of Show Low, on a Navajo County warrant for driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
