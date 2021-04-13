- March 30 — Show Low Police arrested Curtis B. Barker, 32, of Snowflake, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
- March 31 — Police arrested Jake Carrillo, 46, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant on a charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Justin R. Lewis, 36, of Show Low, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested William P. Ryan, 54, of Vernon, on a Round Valley warrant on original charges of harass by communication and failure to procure or exhibit a business license that came with a $1,150 bond.
— Police arrested Marie K. Rustin, 21, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Heather Machuse, 19, of Cibecue, charged with underage drinking and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- April 2 — Police arrested Raheem J. Lee, 25, of Cibecue, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
— Police arrested Aidan C. Bomar, 18, hometown unknown, charged with underage possession of alcohol, underage drinking and criminal damage. Arrested at the same time was Theryl, I-L. Dillon III, 19, hometown unknown, charged with smoking marijuana in a public setting.
— Police arrested James S. Sittingeagle, 24, of Whiteriver, charged with smoking marijuana in a public setting.
- April 3 — Police arrested Dale L. Henry, 20, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant on original charges of failure to appear and underage drinking that came with a $500 bond. He was also arrested on a fresh charge of DUI with a BrAC of 0.122.
— Police arrested Fernando Rios, 39, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting.
- April 4 — Police arrested Joshua C. Wilkerson, 19, of Show Low, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants for underage drinking and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with combined bonds of $998.
- April 5 — Police arrested Paul M. Baldwin, 24, of Tucson, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $750 bond.
