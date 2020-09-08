• Aug. 24 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low boy, and a 17-year-old Show Low boy, both charged with possession of tobacco products and violating curfew.
— Police arrested Eric B. Lemke, 44, of Snowflake, on a warrant for failure to appear on two counts of animal control violations that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Robert R. Tafoya, 25, of Show Low, on an Apache County no-bond felony warrant for a probation violation.
— Police arrested Joshua L. Brady, 25, of Show Low charged with shoplifting from a local convenience store. Angel Y. Velasquez, 46, of Show Low was arrested for the same as well as on three warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct that came with combined bonds of $4,394.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.