• Oct. 13 — Show Low Police cited and released Brandon J. Busby, 34, of Mesa, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Anthony M. Boni, 32, of Queen Creek, was charged with pending aggravated DUI due to a previous DUI.
— Police arrested Charles J. Lumley, 57, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $505 bond.
— Police cited and released Karrie R. James, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Michael R.A. Brown, 31, of Show Low, on two warrants for failure to appear. One warrant on original charges of tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $1,000 bond, and the other on original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with an additional $1,000 bond.
• Oct. 14 — Police cited and released Dorothy J. Griego, 64, of Pinetop, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Jennifer M. Holloway, 29, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal damage that came with a $750 bond.
• Oct. 15 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with disorderly conduct and shoplifting. A 15-year-old Whiteriver boy was cited and referred to juvenile authorities on charges of underage drinking, underage possession of alcohol, shoplifting and disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Joshua C. Hoffman, 33, of Show Low, on two Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrants. One for violating a court order on an original charge of possession of paraphernalia that came with a $320 cash bond. The other for interference on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault that came with an additional $1,097 bond.
— Police cited and released Irving Moody, 28, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
• Oct. 17 — Police arrested Brandon K. Nabors, 31, of Overgaard, on a warrant out of Holbrook for failure to appear on original charges of property damage, domestic violence and criminal damage that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police arrested Sonya Ortiz, 34, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Timothy M. Boughton, 34, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, Police said the during an argument with his wife, Boughton allegedly hit her in the face and chased her, Police said the victim had a bloody nose and swollen lip consistent with her claim of assault.
• Oct. 19 — Police arrested Larin D. Johnson, 29, of Indian Wells, charged with aggravated DUI and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said Johnson was driving after dark without headlights on when stopped. She allegedly showed multiple clues of impairment, had a strong odor of alcohol on her person and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. She was also arrested on three warrants out of Holbrook for failure to comply with court orders. One for DUI, that came with a $1,610 cash bond, another for criminal trespassing that came with a $665 bond, and the last for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle that came with a $229 cash bond.
— Police arrested Ashlynn G. Sam, 25, of Show Low, on an Apache County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police arrested Justin D. Wood, 30, of Taylor, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of criminal trespassing that came with a $579 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.