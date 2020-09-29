• Sept. 14 — Show low Police cited and released a 17-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 91 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on State Route 77 near milepost 344.
• Sept. 15 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low boy, charged with truancy.
— Police arrested Jessica A. Robles, 39, of Concho, charged with violating a court order not to have contact with a certain person.
— Police cited, referred to juvenile authorities and released to her grandmother, a 10-year-old Show Low girl, charged with being a runaway. Police said the girl was shopping at Walmart when she became upset with the grandmother when the grandmother reportedly refused to purchase a pair of pajamas. The girl left the store without her grandmothers knowledge. Police said witnesses told an officer the girl was nearly struck by vehicles when she crossed White Mountain Road in relatively heavy traffic around 3:30 p.m. Officers returned the girl to her grandmother after locating her.
— Police arrested Eddy Rodriquez, 39, of Lakeside, charged with felony shoplifting at The Home depot. Police said Rodriquez allegedly took an electric shopping cart valued at $2,000 from the Home Depot and drove it home where officers reportedly found it. Police said when asked what he intended to to do with the stolen cart, Rodriquez said, “I don’t know.”
— Police arrested Anya L. Scott, 19, of Show Low, and Franklin D. Howard, 20, of Clay Springs, both charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sept. 16 — Police arrested David P. Rogiers, 74, of Pinedale, charged with interference after he allegedly attempted contact with a legally protected person by a court order that was reportedly served on Rogiers in February. Rogiers reportedly admitted knowledge of the court order and that he violated it on Sept. 15.
— Police cited and released Freeman Skidmore, 54, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
• Sept. 18 — Police arrested Joey Altaha, 59, of Whiteriver, on a Navajo County Superior Court no-bond warrant for a probation violation on original charges of endangerment and extreme DUI.
• Sept. 19 — Police cited and released Felix E. Palencia, 37, of Scottsdale, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Elias B. Chee, 18, of Ganado, charged with underage possession of alcohol and shoplifting from the Safeway grocery store. Police said Chee allegedly stole a 10-pack of whiskey from the store and was reportedly caught with it by officers when located. Police said Chee reportedly admitted to the incident.
• Sept. 20 — Police arrested Sheri L. Scoggin, 36, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft that came with a $750 bond. Scoggin was reportedly on intensive probation out of Apache County at the time of the arrest.
— Police cited and released Kathy Kincheloe, 56, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
