- Nov. 3 — Show Low Police arrested Sara J. Clark, 38, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of public sexual indecency that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low boy, charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to instigate a fight with another student.
— Police arrested Tayna N. Joy, 33, of Canyon Day, charged with shoplifting approximately $57 in merchandise from Walmart.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Whiteriver boy, charged with shoplifting alcohol from Walmart and underage possession of alcohol and underage drinking. Police said the boy approached an officer at Walmart and started asking questions. The officer reportedly noticed an odor of alcohol on the boys breath and a bottle of stolen alcohol allegedly tucked into the boys pants.
- Nov. 4 — Police arrested Bernard R. Lottman, 28, homeless, charged with shoplifting approximately $79 in merchandise from Walmart.
— Police at the Motel 6 at 1290 E. Deuce of Clubs arrested Faron L. Madrid, 44, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, forgery, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, false reporting to law enforcement and on a no-bond felony warrant out of new Mexico for a probation violation. Police said Faron lied about his name and allegedly had multiple forms of identification with names, dates of birth and photos that did not match. Rebecca G. Espinoza, 43, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was also arrested, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia (meth pipe). She denied the charges.
- Nov. 5 — Police arrested Tammi J. Bennett, 48, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on original charges of disorderly conduct that came with $1,000 bonds each.
— Police arrested Diana M. Garcia, 37, of Prescott Valley, charged with forgery and on a warrant out of Yavapai County for failure to appear on drug paraphernalia charges and DUI that came with a $15,000 bond. Police said they allegedly found four counterfeit $20 bills in her possession at the time of her arrest on the warrant.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 12-year-old Show Low girl, charged with being incorrigible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.