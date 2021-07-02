- June 15 — Show Low Police arrested Francisco Santoyo III, 34, of Show Low, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to comply on original charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle that came with combined bonds of $6,130.
— Police arrested Nero G. Collateta, 37, of Show Low, charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in injury, disorderly conduct and felony resisting arrest.
- June 16 — Police arrested Jasmine B. Lupe, 26, of Phoenix, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Kelci Charisse-Crystal Quay, 26, of Bullhead City, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $597 cash-only bond.
- June 17 — Police arrested Ron J. Roebuck, 58, of Show Low, charged with felony aggravated assault with a delay weapon and disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior.
— Police arrested Bryce J. Howard, 33, of Tucson, charged with felony possession of burglary tools and third degree residential burglary.
— Police arrested Marcus J. Draper, 41, of Show Low, charged with criminal trespassing and drinking alcohol in a public setting.
- June 18 — Police arrested Freddie A. Allen, 57, of Aurora, Colorado, charged with felony possession and use of dangerous drugs (meth), and felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.