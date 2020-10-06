- Sept. 22 — Show Low Police arrested Erick N. Dare, 23, of Show Low, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $900 bond. Santos D. Mora, 20, of Show Low, was arrested on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $327 bond.
— Police arrested Nicole E. Bozek, 35, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Whiteriver girl, charged with underage drinking and possession of alcohol and shoplifting.
— Police arrested Lashonda V. Bonito, 20, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeisde justice Court warrant for criminal damage that came with a $500 bond.
- Sept 23 — Police arrested Caroline J. Begay, 52, of Lakeside, on a warrant out of Holbrook for violating a court order on an original charge of obstructing a highway that came with a $322 cash bond.
— Police arrested Ryan R. Phillips, 59, of Snowflake, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $1,230 cash bond, and on a warrant out of Holbrook for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with an additional $500 cash bond.
— Police cited and released Tyler B. Johnson, 19, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Zachary P. McGee, 19, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $1,750 bond.
— Police arrested Jefferey C. Crandall, 31, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits. Police said he discharged a firearm into the ground during an argument with an unidentified person.
— Police arrested Ahmed I. Tawil, 31, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
