Dec. 6 — Show Low Police arrested Amber R. Mitchell, 39, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
Dec. 7 — Police arrested Suzanne M. Leyba, 40, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 9 — Police arrested arrested Maribel G. Maldonado, 27, of Phoenix, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
Dec. 10 — Police arrested Zachary W. Alexander, 21, of Show Low, charged with assault and disorderly conduct-fighting.
Dec. 11 — Police arrested Michelle M. T. Baker, 22, of Topeka, Kansas, charged with false reporting to law enforcement.
— Police arrested Mario L. Morales, 43, of Springerville, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
— Police arrested Adam Ivancich, 29, of Florence, charged with public nuisance and disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested James Cisco Jr., 33, of Eagar, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court felony warrant for failure to appear that came with a $300 cash bond.
