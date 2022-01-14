  • Dec. 27 — Show Low Police arrested Robert P. Palmer Jr., 43, of Whiteriver, on two warrants and charged with criminal trespassing.
  • Dec. 30 ‚— Police arrested Jay A. Yazzie, 47, of Holbrook, on a warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $1,500 bond.

— Police arrested Andrew R. Johnson, 22, of Show Low, charged with DUI.

  • Dec. 31 — Police arrested Michelle Heller, 31, of Concho, charged with shoplifting.

— Police arrested Jason S. Dazen, 29, of Show Low, charged with assault, criminal damage and preventing the use of a phone for an emergency.

  • Jan. 1 — Police arrested Leanna R. Cosay, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and underage drinking.

— Police arrested James E. Snider, 56, of Show Low, on a warrant and charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.

— Police arrested Mitchell J. Myers III, 23, of Pinetop, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $309 bond.

  • Jan. 2 — Police arrested Carlos E. Muñoz, 27, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct/fighting.

