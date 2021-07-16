Show Low Police
- July 6 — Show Low Police arrested Jarrod R. Lee, 26, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $1,500 bond.
- July 7 — Police arrested Gary N. Tyler, 42, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
- July 8 — Police arrested Gretchen J. Smith, 57, of Lakeside, charged with criminal trespassing and passive resisting arrest.
— Police arrested Damian G.A. Shaw, 26, of Show Low, on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $404 cash-only bond.
— Police arrested Jason C. Brees, 43, of Lakeside, charged with shoplifting at Walmart.
- July 9 — Police arrested Danielson Sanchez, 34, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for obstructing a court order that came with a $535 bond.
— Police arrested Jaylon C. Gordon, 33, of Overgaard, charged with possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Joshua S. Begay, 36, of Whiteriver, on a warrant for failure to appear that came with a $1,500 bond.
