- Aug. 18 — Show Low Police arrested Daniel J. Orona, 22, of Marana, charged with aggravated DUI. Police said Orona showed multiple clues of impairment when stopped in the 4700 east block of the Deuce of Clubs and that he had an average BrAC of 0.124 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Mario O. Chavez, 21, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
— Police arrested James P. Hubbard, 26, of Lakeside, and Tyler D. Jones, 25, of Lakeside, both charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Police said the men broke into a local gym in the early morning hours and allegedly went skinny dipping in the pool before allegedly throwing things into the pool and leaving. Police were able to track them down after one of the men’s wallets with his identification was found near the pool.
— Police arrested Sofia S. Campos Arvizo, 20, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Also arrested was Tyree L. Mosley, 21, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during a mutual confrontation the husband and wife allegedly engaged in mutual yelling that spilled into the front yard of their residence where Mosley allegedly punched his wife in the face reportedly seen by witnesses.
— Police arrested Robert B. Wade, 47, of Show Low, on two warrants. One out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle that came with a $250 bond. The other was out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court for failure to comply on an original charge of extreme DUI that came with a $3,903 cash bond.
— Police cited and released Rydell King, 19, of Show Low, charged with underage drinking.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old boy, charged with having a vape pen and cartridges with marijuana concentrate in them on school grounds during classroom hours. The boy was released to his mother.
— Police arrested Ramsey Cooley Jr., 31, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $2,500 bond.
— Police arrested Lyle H.C. Pike-Abril, 29, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Police said that during an argument with his girlfriend he allegedly shattered a window.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old boy, charged with being incorrigible. Police said the boy would not speak to officers and mildly resisted being taken into custody.
— Police arrested Daniel E. Traster, 44, of Show Low, charged with aggravated DUI. Police said he allegedly ran his car into a ditch and that he had an average BrAC of 0.308 at the time of arrest.
- Aug. 19 — Police arrested Tracy A. Barron, 43, of Snowflake, on a warrant that came with a $550 bond.
— Police arrested Hillary A. Gifford, 32, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of DUI that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old boy, charged with possession of vape products on school grounds during classroom hours. He was released to his mother.
— Police arrested Gerald Torrez, 58, of Lakeside, on a Navajo County Superior Court no-bond warrant for failure to appear on an alleged probation violation, and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespassing that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police cited and released Adam E. Frank Jr., 28, of Snowflake, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released Lora L. Helvig-Massey, 52, of Lakeside, charged with criminal trespassing.
- Aug. 20 — Police cited and released Donald L. Pearce, 23, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Charles J. Carmichael, 21, of Lakeside, on warrants out of Navajo County and the Show Low Justice Court.
— Police cited and released Cynthia M. Mott, 47, of Overgaard, charged with aggressive driving. Police said she was allegedly speeding while passing other motorists and pedestrians on the shoulder of the highway and on sidewalks.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old boy, charged with being incorrigible.
— Police cited and released Vanessa N. Decker, 38, of Pinetop, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Lorin Steele, 47, of Peridot, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $250 bond.
— Police arrested Morgan Ramos, 30, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said he caused injury to his girlfriend’s face and lips during an argument with two children present.
— Police arrested Ashlyne D. Gatti, 26, of Lakeside, charged with shoplifting approximately $282 in merchandise from Walmart. Police said Gatti claimed she “accidentally” forgot to pay for the items in self check-out lanes.
- Aug. 21 — Police arrested Jace R. Gardner, 21, of Show Low, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (a marijuana pipe) and DUI. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.235 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Timothy I. McIntire, 43, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and assault.
- Aug. 22 — Police cited and released Jordan J. Gatewood, 33, of Whiteriver, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released Britney N. Quintanilla, 28, of Snowflake, charged with trespassing.
— Police arrested Robert L. Carmichael, 56, of Show Low, on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $500 bond, and charged with possession of marijuana to which he allegedly admitted.
— Police arrested Anthony T. McCullough, 26, of Phoenix, charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault-choking. Police said that during an argument with his girlfriend, McCullough allegedly choked her before running away. Police said when he was taken into custody he allegedly had a usable quantity of meth in his possession as well as drug paraphernalia for ingesting it.
— Police cited and released Kendal Gudenan, 27, of Las Vegas, Nevada, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Aug. 23 — Police cited and released Frank A. Reed, 65, of Overgaard, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Wyatt Herrera, 24, of Hondah, charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon. Austin C. Hinton, 27, of Ft. Apache, was arrested on a warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of DUI that came with a $1,989 cash bond. Shayiah F. Wool, 26, of Whiteriver, was arrested on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for obstructing a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $939 cash bond.
