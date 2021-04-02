- March 23 — Show Low Police arrested Rodney W. Holstead, 68, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disorderly conduct with weapons that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Jesse R. Cosen, 24, of Cedar Creek, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original DUI charges that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Fernando R. Bazan, 33, of Show Low, on five warrants for failure to appear and one for a probation violation. Bazan was also arrested on charges of drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Renee S. George, 34, of Snowflake, on a Winslow Municipal Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $181 cash-only bond. She was also arrested on a charge of providing false information to law enforcement.
— Police arrested Boyd F. Baca, 33, of Show Low, on a Show Low warrant for failure to comply that came with a $379 bond.
— Police arrested Dian S. Kizzar, 34, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Anthony M. Frogge, 41, of Phoenix, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond. He was also arrested on charges of possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia (meth pipe) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- March 24 — Police arrested David L-D. Palmer, 25, of McNary, charged with driving with a suspended/canceled license and on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $750 bond.
- March 25 — Police cited and released Nicole K. Sowle, 27, of Show Low, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Bryan C. Chambers, 41, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $635 bond.
— Police arrested Rowena L. Declay, 36, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting.
- March 27 — Police arrested Marie S. Ortiz, 34, of Show Low, on a Show Low warrant for failure to comply that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Blake T. Mendenhall, 28, of Snowflake, charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened a cook at a Show Low restaurant with death when Mendenhall was reportedly unable to fill out an employment application.
- March 28 — Police arrested Whitni M. Gross, 33, of Show Low, on an Apache County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on original charges of illegal drugs and burglary that came with a $160 bond.
— Police arrested Cody J. Landis, 34, of Concho, on an Apache County Superior Court felony warrant for theft, burglary and criminal damage that came with a $10,000 secured bond.
— Police arrested Louis J. Grisolano, 43, of Payson, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant that came with a $1,823 bond.
- March 29 — Police arrested Etta M. Lewis, 35, of Cibecue, on three warrants. Two for failure to comply and one for violation of a court order. The three warrants came with combined bonds of $3,750.
- March 29 — Police arrested Dwayne White, 38, of Ganado, charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs (meth), felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs for sale and felony offering to sell dangerous drugs.
— Police arrested Christian S. Stanford, 49, of Concho. charged with DUI to the slightest degree with an average BrAC of 0.144, and charged with criminal speeding.
