- June 2 — Show Low Police arrested Shawn V. McBurney, 60, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to com[;y with a court order that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Benny C. Zospah, 33, of Carrizo, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $500 bond.
- June 4 — Police arrested Brandon A. Scarlett, 37, of Gilbert, charged with third degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior.
- June 5 — Police arrested Santana K. Benny, 37, of Gilbert, charged with disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior and assault with physical injury.
– Police arrested John W. Noakes, 47, of Black Canyon City, on a warrant out of Yavapai County for failure to pay that came with a $500 bond, and on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
- June 6 — Police arrested Yula I. Bonito, 55, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $250 bond.
— Police arrested Brian Taylay, 50, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $250 bond.
- June 7 — Police arrested Bernard R. Lottman, 28, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $453 bond.
— Police arrested Angel C. Moreno, 66, of Show Low, charged with DUI-drugs.
