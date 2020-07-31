- July 21 — Show Low Police cited and released a 17-year-old Show Low boy, charged with criminal speeding.
— Police arrested Angel Y. Velasquez, 46, of Show Low, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to comply with court orders on original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and shoplifting that came with combined bonds of $1,884.
— Police at Walmart cited and released Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in public.
— Police arrested Ajami Altaha, 18, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting approximately $88 in merchandise from Walmart by allegedly removing price tags and hiding the merchandise in a carry bag he brought with him.
— Police cited and released Michael J. Oneill, 42, of Show Low, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- July 22 — Police arrested Justin A. Blackburn, 20, of Show Low, Phillip L. Croft, 51, of Show Low, and Robert R. Tafoya, 25, of Show Low, all charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said an officer saw the trio using marijuana through an open door to their room at the Downtown Motel at 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs. Tafoya was reportedly the only person in the room with a valid state issued medical marijuana card.
- July 23 — Police cited and released Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with trespassing at Walmart to which he allegedly admitted.
— Police arrested Gary L. Burkett, 44, of Monmouth, Illinois, charged with interference and possession of dangerous drugs. Police said he was found in a car in the company of a woman who had an order of protection against Burkett and that there was a usable quantity of meth in the car.
- July 24 — Police arrested Raymond Muniz Jr., 25, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. He was also arrested on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for violating a promise to appear on an original DUI charge that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Sarah R. Maloy, 33, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to comply on original charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence that came with combined bonds of $358.
— Police arrested Rena L. McConaha, 37, of Show Low, on two warrants for failure to comply. Two out of the Show Low Justice Court on original charges of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with combined bonds of $1,500 and one out of the navajo County Superior Court on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Robert Walker, 67, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- July 25 — Police arrested Richard C. Ewing Sr., 38, of Tucson, charged with trespassing at the city park after closing hours.
— Police arrested Levi B. Loyd, 43, of Lakeside, on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Jesus A. Ramirez Vargas, 24, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Emanuel J. Altaha, 21, of Whiteriver, Raquel K. Altaha, 27, of Whiteriver, Canceler Edwards, 30, of Whiteriver and Gabrielle Garland, 19, of Whiteriver, all charged with underage drinking offenses. Garland was released to her mother.
— Police cited and released Dallas A. Hemphill, 23, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- July 26 — Police cited and released Michael B. Hall, 23, of Springerville, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Asia M. Gerardo, 23, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Haley Chilcutt, 31, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on two original charges of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Abram M. Baca, 35, of Lakeside, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Darrell D. Spangler, 36, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disorderly conduct that came with a $1,049 bond.
— Police arrested Royal S. Deal, 35, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence and refusing to provide identification to law enforcement.
- July 27 — Police arrested Jesse Baptiste, 53, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Jill M. Ricci, 44, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence, assault and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.