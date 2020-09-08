- Aug. 25 — Show Low Police cited and released Jeremy H. Adams, 30, of Tempe, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 53 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.
— Police arrested Jonathan J. Kitcheyan, 36, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting a 6-pack of alcohol from a local convenience store.
— Police arrested Debra C. Crean, 28, of Show Low, charged with child abuse. Police said that during a confrontation with her neighbor, she allegedly pushed the neighbor’s 4-year-old son into a wall causing injury.
— Police arrested Hanson V. Case, 31, of Cibecue, and Raymond Case Sr., 48, of Whiteriver, both charged with assaulting each other in the city park. Police said the men allegedly argued over sharing alcohol and that Hanson allegedly kicked his father Raymond in the ribs and punched him as they engaged in a mutual physical fight.
- Aug. 26 — Police arrested Gerald H. Burbank, 44, of Chinle, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Maybelline C. Burnette, 56, of Pinetop, charged with shoplifting approximately $200 in merchandise from Walmart. A 17-year-old Pinetop girl was cited and referred to juvenile authorities, also charged with shoplifting.
— Police cited and released Alberto Montejano, 19, of Taylor, charged with underage drinking.
- Aug. 27 — Police arrested Jim A. Leffler, 28, of Show Low, charged with interference when he allegedly violated an order of protection.
— Police arrested Bridgett M. Fisher, 47, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with her husband, Fisher allegedly caused injury to his face, neck and forehead and that she allegedly threatened to kill him.
- Aug. 28 — Police arrested Ron J. Roebuck, 57, a transient, charged with criminal littering.
— Police arrested Jennifer A. Hanson, 34, of Show Low, charged with criminal trespassing.
- Aug. 29 — Police cited and released Keith A. Wafford, 21, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Aug. 30 — Police arrested Angelica M. Littleton, 20, of Pinetop, charged with pending DUI and underage drinking.
— Police arrested Ijuan Burnette, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting approximately $244 in merchandise from the Safeway grocery store on the Deuce of Clubs and underage drinking. Candace P. Suttle, 23, of Whiteriver, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Felicia R. Suttle, 20, of Whiteriver, was also arrested, charged with shoplifting, false reporting to law enforcement and underage drinking.
— Police arrested Evan R. Johnson, 24, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on separate charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to comply with court orders that came with combined bonds of $1,750.
— Police cited and released Robert P. Palmer Jr., 42, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Brian Taylay, 50, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant that came with a $500 bond.
— Police at the Thunderbird Motel at 1131 E. Deuce of Clubs arrested Kerwin G. Ben, 24, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
- Aug. 31 — Police cited and released Travis M. Henry, 55, of Whiteriver, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released Darius Q. Albert, 27, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released David E. Lindberg, 42, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
