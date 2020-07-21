- July 1 – Show Low Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Show Low, on a Pinetop –Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault that came with a $1,500 bond. Police said officers recognized him while he was standing on the dock at Show Low Lake.
- Police arrested Michael L. Perez, 34, of Show Low, on two warrants for failure to appear out of Navajo County. One on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond, and the other on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault and driving with a suspended license that came with an additional $750 bond.
- July 2 – Police arrested Briana E. Chavez, 21, of Pinetop, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Salvador S. Torres, 20, of Pinetop, was cited and released, charged with underage drinking. A 17-year-old Pinetop boy was cited and referred to juvenile authorities, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Police cited and released Larold D. Henry, 20, Oliver D. Lupe, 19, and a 17-year-old girl, all of Cibecue and all charged with underage drinking to which they all allegedly admitted.
- Police arrested Shannon M. Strange, 38, of Phoenix, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said that during a traffic stop an officer located two meth pipes in her vehicle along with usable amounts of meth and marijuana and an open bottle of whiskey.
- July 3 – Police arrested Matthew L. Skinner, 36, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting at Walmart. Police said he switched price tags on merchandise to pay less than he should have. Police said the value of the switched tags was approximately $55. Police said he told officers he did not intend to steal the merchandise, but had no money on him when he went through the self check out lanes.
- Police cited and released Cayle J. Schroder, 22, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 63 mph in a posted 35 mph zone on the Deuce of Clubs.
- Police cited and released Keith H. Holden, 25, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in public at the bus stop in the Walmart parking lot.
- - Police arrested Rena L. McConaha, 37, of Lakeside, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Show Low, charged with drinking alcohol in public.
- Police arrested Tait Robertson, 39, of Keems Canyon, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, driving with a suspended license, and on a warrant.
- - Police arrested Ramsey Cooley Jr., 31, of Cibecue, charged with criminal speeding, DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he was stopped for allegedly doing 76 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on White Mountain Road (State Route 260). Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment, performed poorly on some field sobriety tests and refused others, and that he had an average BrAC of 0.198 at the time of arrest.
- July 4 – Police cited and released Clayton E. Williams, 35, of Show Low, charged with false reporting to law enforcement when he allegedly lied about his identity to avoid arrest on a non-extraditable warrant.
- Police arrested Tyssan L. Walker, 45, of Tucson, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.244 at the time of arrest.
- July 5 – Police arrested Brandon Walker, 26, of Show Low, charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs in a school zone.Police said he allegedly tried entering private property multiple times until property owners got him to leave at which time he allegedly went to hide on the Show Low High School campus. Police said ran when found by officers who quickly captured him.
- Police arrested Nabahe T. Manygoats, 26, of Snowflake, on five warrants out of the Snowflake Justice Court. That came with combined bonds of $5,875.
- Police cited and released Matthew L. Skinner, 36, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license and false reporting to law enforcement.
- Police arrested Akyssa L. Tagalog, 28, of Show Low, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $950 bond, and charged with pending DUI.
- Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking from an open bottle of vodka in public at a local convenience store.
- Police arrested Joshua A. Kushing, 26, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related threatening. Police said he was physically abusive to his wife and allegedly threatened to kill her. Police said he denied any physical abuse as well as denying he threatened to kill his wife. Kushing is currently on court probation.
- Police cited and released Manuel E. Guttierez, 26, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
