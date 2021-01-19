- Jan. 5 — Show Low Police arrested Alyson M. Armstrong, 31, of McNary, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $289 bond.
— Police cited and released Ryan J. Rodriguez, 38, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, charged with driving with a suspended license. Jennifer J. Salazar, 56, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth).
— Police arrested Angel E. Gamboa, 25, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants. One was for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal damage and came with a $1,122 bond. The other was for failure to comply on an original charge of shoplifting and came with an additional $750 bond.
- Jan. 6 — Police arrested Paul M. Press, 24, of Show Low, on three warrants for interfering with the judicial process, failure to comply and providing liquor to a minor that came with combined bonds of $2,839, of which $2,089 was cash-only.
- Jan. 7 — Police arrested Matthew A. Dare, 22, of Show Low, charged with unlawful use of a means of transportation.
— Police cited and released Victor J. Torres, 45, of Vacaville, California, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 77 mph in a posted 45 mph zone after dark.
- Jan. 8 — Police cited and released Glen L. Junker, 78, of St. James, Minnesota, charged with reckless driving. Police said they received multiple calls from motorists claiming Junker was weaving in and out of traffic while passing other motorists at a high rate of speed causing a danger to motorists and pedestrians. Police said he reportedly went head-on into oncoming traffic while passing motorists and that he allegedly nearly ran at least one person off the road while doing so.
