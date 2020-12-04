- Nov. 12 — Show Low Police arrested Cody S. Reidhead, 22, of Show Low, on a warrant out of Show Low for domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with $845 in combined bonds, and on a no-bond Navajo County Superior Court warrant for a probation violation connected to original charges of threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Phillip H. Hayes, 73, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment and had an average BrAC of 0.144 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Charles D. Hayes, 41, of Seattle, Washington, on a Maricopa County Superior Court felony warrant for aggravated DUI that came with a $2,500 bond and on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with an additional $750 bond.
— Police arrested Walmart employee Tyrese M. Wright, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with stealing cash in the form of $100 bills from the store between Oct. 24-Nov. 12. Police said Wright allegedly admitted to the thefts.
— Police cited and released Sherry M. Love, 47, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
— Police arrested Gregory S. Turner, 47, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police said he was allegedly uncooperative with officers who answered the call of domestic violence and that he yelled at the 911 dispatcher and at officers when they arrived.
- Nov. 13 — Police arrested John L. Patton, 39, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
— Police cited and released Bailey R. Young, 21, of Mesa, charged with criminal speeding. Police said Young was allegedly doing 51 mph in a posted 25 mph zone on Whipple Road.
— Police arrested Charles H. McDowell, 40, of Show Low, charged with interference by allegedly violating court conditions of no contact via and order of protection granted an unidentified person in connection with a domestic violence arrest of McDowell on Oct. 31 of this year.
- Nov. 14 — Police arrested Christopher J. Kumley, 23, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was allegedly doing 81 mph in a posted 45 mph zone of Clark Road.
- Nov. 15 — Police arrested Cory Hackworth, 39, of Concho, charged with failing to return rental equipment to Home Depot valued at approximately $23,000.
— Police arrested Victor M. Solis, 55, of Show Low, on Show Low Justice Court warrants that came with combined cash bonds of $2,440.
— Police arrested Chloe E. Floan, 20, of Linden, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of marijuana. Police said she allegedly had a bundle of fentanyl pills hidden inside a body cavity and that she had marijuana in her purse, all of which she allegedly admitted ownership.
— Police arrested Edward W. Popovich, 28, of Snowflake, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original hit and run charge that came with a $750 bond.
Police arrested Alyson M. Armstrong, 31, of McNary, charged with aggravated DUI and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.260 at the time of arrest.
- Nov. 16 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Show Low boy, charged with underage possession of tobacco (chew).
— Police arrested Patricia Hazleton, 28, of Goshen, Indiana, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jason E. Winratt, 45, of Elkhart, Indiana, was arrested on a felony no bond warrant and for possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Vonzell R. Brown, 33, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Jason D. Smith, 33, of Overgaard, on a warrant that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police arrested Frederica L. Fischer, 23, of Show Low, charged with misconduct with a firearm, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Police said she allegedly brandished a pistol at multiple victims in the 400 east block of McNeil Street and reportedly hit one of the victims in the genitals with the pistol she was allegedly holding. No one was injured and police did not comment on whether or not the pistol was loaded.
