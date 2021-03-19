Show Low Police
- March 2 — Show Low Police arrested Tara L. Pointer, 33, of Pinetop, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $750 bond.
- March 3 — Police arrested Mark A. Hill, 52, of Show Low, charged with aggravated assault, preventing the use of a phone in an emergency and threatening and intimidating. Police said that during an argument with the victim while they were both drinking alcohol, Hill allegedly held a pistol to the victim’s head and threatened to kill him. Police said when the victim tried to use his phone to call 911, Hill allegedly broke it and then sat on top of him asking him unknown questions.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with shoplifting two containers of alcohol and a sweater from Walmart.
— Police arrested Garrett C. Childs, 20, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of shoplifting and underage drinking that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Dan D. Lewis, 39, of Cibecue, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to comply on charges of disorderly conduct and an alcohol violation that came with combined cash-only bonds of $638.
- March 4 — Police arrested Zachary J. Crean, 29, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- March 5 — Police arrested Honwunu R. Polequaptewa, 21, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $329 cash bond.
— Police arrested Domonique M. Latimer, 38, of Show Low, on a charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and interfering with the judicial process.
— Police arrested Malcolm H. Begay, 32, of Ganado, charged with drinking in public and public nuisance.
— Police arrested a 17-year-old Vernon boy who allegedly punched a victim to the ground and then kept punching the victim causing injury.
— Police arrested Christian A. Lavender, 27, of McNary, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for violating a promise to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $500 bond.
- March 6 — Police arrested Candy Mendoza, 57, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Logan J. Anderson, 21, of Safford, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Bruce K. Miller, 80, of Show Low, charged with aggravated assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Jimmy Palmer, 60, of Alabama, charged with domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating.
- March 7 — Police arrested Robert G. Coronado, 35, of Lakeside, charged with violating an order of protection.
— Police arrested Sara J. Clark, 39, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of sexual indecency that came with a $500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.