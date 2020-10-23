- Oct. 7 — Show Low Police cited and released José A. Guevara Lopez, 40, of Pueblo, Colorado, charged with driving with a suspended license and speeding on Clark Road.
— Police arrested Ruth J. John, 40, of Tucson, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault. Police said that during an argument with a close relative John allegedly yelled out profanities and then swung a grab tool at the Walmart store manager while also allegedly throwing merchandise on the floor.
— Police arrested Brazis R. Horak, 24, of Eagar, charged with felony possession of narcotics (heroin) and felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, to which he allegedly admitted.
- Oct. 8 — Police arrested Brannon R. Redwing, 29, of Mesa, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to comply on separate charges of assault, possession of marijuana-possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. They came with combined bonds of $3,025, $1,975 of which as cash only.
— Police arrested Kara M. Gulke, 32, of Phoenix, charged with shoplifting at Walmart by allegedly switching price tags.
— Police cited and released Richard W. Steinmetz, 44, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting approximately $175 at Walmart by allegedly under scanning merchandise in the check out lines.
- Oct. 9 — Police arrested Christian Rudelis, 27, of Holbrook, charged with domestic violence-related assault and use of narcotics (huffing).
— Police arrested Sheena C. Robles, 36, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting approximately $326 in merchandise from Walmart by allegedly under scanning items in the check out lines. Subsequent to her arrest for shoplifting, police allegedly found meth in her possession and charged her with possession of dangerous drugs.
- Oct. 10 — Police arrested Rena L. McConaha, 37, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $170 cash bond.
— Police arrested Manuel E. Guttierez, 26, of Lakeside, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on charges of driving with a suspended license, disorderly conduct and criminal damage. They came with combined bonds of $2,250.
- Oct. 11 — Police arrested Maryjane Arvizo, 23, of Show Low, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on domestic violence related charges that came with $4,163 in combined bonds. Juan C. Muñoz, 25, of Show Low, was cited and released, charged with driving with a suspended license and then arrested on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear that came with $3,000 in combined bonds.
— Police arrested Lisa J. Nelson, 65, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.223 at the time of arrest.
- Oct. 12 — Police cited and released Robert Sutton, 38, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
