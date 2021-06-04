- May 25 — Show Low Police arrested Connie G. Tobish, 63, of Show low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Franklin G. Silas, 30, of Ft. Apache, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure appear that came with a $500 bond, and on a warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to appear that came with an additional $1,000 bond.
- May 26 — Police arrested Lori A. Mettert, 55, of Show Low, charged with possession/use of dangerous drugs (meth), and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Colleen Massey, 56, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original liquor violation that came with a $500 bond.
- May 27 — Police arrested Benjamin J. Garvey, 20, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior, domestic violence-related assault with physical injury, underage drinking and underage possession of alcohol.
— Police arrested Nico C. Cosen, 29, of Ft. Apache, on a warrant out of the Miami Police Department for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $441 bond.
- May 29 — Police arrested Sabrina R. Garcia, 28, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior and domestic violence-related assault with physical injury.
- May 30 — Police arrested Joseph R. Kern, 30, of Show Low, on two DUI-related warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court and Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court that came with combined bonds of $8,342.
- May 31 — Police arrested Arnold Ivins, 28, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $954 bond.
— Police arrested Holly B. Yardley, 31, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $1,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.