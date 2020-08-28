- Aug. 11 — Show Low Police arrested Jonathan J. Kaitcheyan, 36, of Whiteriver, charged with vandalizing the Trumped Store on the Deuce of Clubs. Police said he allegedly threw something through the glass on the front door of the store.
— Police arrested Michael E. Lever, 48, of Show Low, on a warrant out of Apache County for aggravated assault that came with a $15,000 bond.
— Police arrested Jefferey C. Crandall, 31, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to comply that came with combined bonds of $6,160.
— Police arrested Sabrina F. Giles, 27, of McNary, charged with two counts of shoplifting at Sportsman’s Warehouse. Police also arrested David D. Giles, 49, of Whiteriver, on a no-bond warrant for a parole violation.
— Police arrested Kristin M. Chasten, 42, of Pinetop, on a warrant out of Snowflake for violating a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $1,102 bond. Robert Fannin, 24, of Holbrook, and Alyssa R. Cainberell, 20, of Lakeside were cited and released, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Aug. 12 — Police arrested Mitchell J. Myers, 11, 44, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disorderly conduct/reckless driving that came with a $750 bond.
— Police at Walmart arrested Mercedes M. Peña, 25, of St. Johns, charged with shoplifting approximately $273 in merchandise using the self check-out lanes.
— Police arrested Bubbie R. Holmes, 33, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs.
- Aug. 13 — Police arrested Trendell L. Curtis, 22, of Ft. Apache, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $779 bond.
— Police arrested Christopher Thompson, 41, of Phoenix, on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Conan Cardy, 37, charged with providing false information to law enforcement and drinking alcohol in a public setting.
- Aug. 14 — Police arrested Shawn P. Tucker, 42, of Apache Junction, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Mario I. Malone, 39, of Whiteriver, charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and disorderly conduct. Police said Malone was causing a public disturbance and that he allegedly tried to head butt an officer when arrested.
— Police arrested Chris M. Tessay, 33, of Cibecue, on two warrants that came with combined bonds of $785, $285 of which was cash only.
— Police arrested Steven F. Starr, 64, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said Starr showed multiple clues of impairment, performed poorly of field sobriety tests and had an average BrAC of 0.195 at the time of arrest.
- Aug. 15 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low girl, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Amanda Gardner, 41, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. Police said Gardner allegedly yelled at and threatened her neighbor over an alleged break-in the night before.
— Police arrested Joshua J. Bands, 23, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $250 bond.
— Police arrested Timothy Altaha, 55, of Pinetop, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $386 cash bond.
— Police cited and released Donald L. Hogsed, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault.
— Police arrested Jacob A. Nevef, 21, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.13 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested James D. Coburn, 21, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original underage drinking violation that came with a $329 cash bond.
— Police arrested Carl B. Wells, 63, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Aug. 16 — Police arrested Darius Q. Albert, 27, of Show Low, charged with super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.222 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Ijuan Burnette, 19, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for underage drinking that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested David T. Smith, 50, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Derek L. Spencer, 39, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Shawn D. Tucker, 42, of Apache Junction, charged with shoplifting, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Raphaella Case, 49, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle that came with a $386 cash bond.
- Aug. 17 — Police cited and released Derrick Francisco, 38, of Cibecue, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Giovanni A. Castillo, 28, of Phoenix, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police cited and released Julian Romero, 19, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding. Police said she was doing 65 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on South White Mountain Road.
